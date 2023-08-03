What ails Kenya is high cost of living not political tussles

Diagnosis • The country should focus more on easing the high cost of living and not the seemingly endless political tussles, says David Kibera. “The demos and foreign mediation notwithstanding, what ails Kenya is the dollar-driven inflation, with fuel prices sky-rocketing. There is also poor rains from 2019-2022 and the national debt leading to higher taxes.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Promise • Lest he forget, Francis Njuguna wishes to remind President William Ruto, he had promised to personally intervene to ensure the monthly National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) membership contribution is reduced from Sh500 to Sh300 by last month. “That has not materialised yet but it is our hope that this promise of his swings through soon.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Hazard • As the Busia County government fixes infrastructure, especially the construction of the main highway, it shouldn’t ignore other pressing problems such as lack of water, says Jim Webo. “Some households and business premises have not been supplied with water for nearly three months, which is a health hazard. Can’t the outstanding power bill we’re hearing about be paid so that water can be pumped?”

***

Dark train • A regular train traveller between Nairobi and Kisumu, David Omollo, says he has noticed a problem that needs to be urgently rectified. “Railway stations lack signage and, at night, most of them are in pitch darkness. That makes some passengers alight at the wrong place, before reaching their destination. Kenya Railways, please, improve on this.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Eyesore • There’s a disturbing increase in unplanned structures on the roadsides and in residential estates in Nairobi, claims Mathangani Muya. There is also rampant river pollution and loss of green cover, “which are robbing the capital city of its glamour as a regional hub”. Governor Johnson Sakaja can build his legacy by making the capital city more attractive. His contact is [email protected].