Let Uhuru take neutral ground in Ruto, Raila talks

Mediation • The current wave of unrest in the country is doing more harm than good, laments F. Mukembu. “This is why something must quickly be done to restore calm for us to move forward. Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta should take a neutral ground as a mediator between President William Ruto and Azimio leader Raila Odinga to ensure peace and tranquility.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Brutal police • The cruel policemen captured on camera clobbering an unarmed man senseless in Kisumu’s Nyalenda slums should not get away with this heinous crime, says Dave Tumbula. “Thanks to technology, the perpetrators of this criminal impunity can be tracked down and punished, no matter how long it takes, as a deterrent to those prone to such abuse of power.”

***

Tough stance • Hardliners are making it difficult for the rival camps of leaders to hold roundtable talks to resolve the political standoff, says Lincoln E. Oyigo. “This is what is fuelling the mess the country is in. Why can’t the concerned parties sit down for negotiations to put the country back to where it really belongs? I urge all Kenyans to embrace peace.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Pit danger • The extensive extraction of ballast in Kitengela Township, in Kajiado County, is a source of concern to Dr CJ Mureithi. He has nagging questions for Nema. “What will happen to the exposed tunnels? And, what danger does this pose to the surrounding landowners and the township? Why the extensive harvesting of rock in the middle of urban development?” His contact is [email protected]

***

Haji succession • As the race to recruit Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji’s successor heats up, W. Kimariech notes, “many people are holding their breath hoping that politics won’t interfere with it. DPPs fall prey to those in power, yet they should be independent. Their nolle prosequi power is often abused to settle scores. Let’s amend the law!” His contact is [email protected].