Police brutality must stop

Analogue police • Police brutality must be condemned, says Jimmy Thumbi, appalled by the ugly scenes of officers brutalising people whose duty it is to protect. “There is no justification for police to beat up and injure or even kill innocent people. Police should use technology such as drones to identify and arrest goons throwing stones during demos and destroying property.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Duty to protest • Protests are part of what citizens need to do in the discharge of their civic duty, says Raphael Obonyo. “Citizenship requires constant actions, which include voting and also protesting against wrongs.” The people, he adds, must participate in the efforts to enhance governance in the country. “Without the combination, we are all in jeopardy.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Weed shirt • A casual shirt President William Ruto wore on a recent visit to the coast caught Kansas-based Prof Sam Chege’s attention. Says he: “I was surprised to see the images of marijuana leaves on the President’s shirt. The ‘herb’ is banned in Kenya. Dr Ruto has no business promoting an illegal drug. He must profess national values in word and deed.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Rules game • Awareness of road safety should be enhanced to curb deaths and serious injuries, says Mohammed Ismail. “Besides motorists and boda boda motorcyclists, their passengers and pedestrians should also observe traffic rules and regulations. But drivers should always be keener on the road to save lives by averting road crashes.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Respect for elders • Declaring that her generation was brought up with full respect for their elders regardless of whether they were relatives or not, Ruth Gituma says it’s in bad taste for politicians to disrespect former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta. “Previous governments accorded her full respect. Let’s be careful that the things we do don’t come back to bite us.” Her contact is [email protected]