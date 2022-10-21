Verifiable, audited figures needed at CS vetting

Fortune • The question on Opiyo Oduwo’s mind about the CS nominees is how the parliamentary committee vetting them can ascertain their real net worth. Says he: “I hope the candidates are not just submitting hot air, but some verifiable, audited figures. Already, some of the figures submitted to the committee are being viewed with suspicion by the wananchi.” His contact is [email protected]

Partisanship • Kenyans are an amazing people, remarks Jim Okwako, on some members of the Appointments Committee vetting CS “who tried to shield and guide interviewees”. The members, Jim he adds, were picked for their expertise so they could help Parliament to assess the suitability of the nominees for the top jobs, but “chose to play the partisan card, acting as it they were the ones being interviewed”.

Wrangles • The court fights between the former and current directors of the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA), are worrying, says W. Kimariech. “This will result in disruption of services at the agency, putting the much-needed reforms in jeopardy.” As a tea farmer, he wishes that President William Ruto could intervene and help them to put their house in order. His contact is [email protected]

Wastage • Energy is the real engine by which the sectors are run, notes F. Mukembu. “Many a time, the country has suffered an energy shortage crisis and unpredictable prices. We often blame the government, but all have a role to play by conserving energy and using it sustainably. Let’s all embrace conservation by ensuring that no energy is wasted whatsoever.” His contact is [email protected]

Debate • Who between the research scientists and politicians should be believed in the debate on the GMO foods? asks Eliab Otiato. “There has been a heated exchange on pros and cons! While the scientists base their arguments on proven facts from research, politicians rely on hearsay. At one stage in life, we may have eaten the very GMOs now being vilified!” His contact is [email protected]