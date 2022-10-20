CS nominees wealth declarations an eye-opener

Wealthy few • The declaration of the net worth of the people being vetted for Cabinet Secretary positions “has been an eye opener on how much money a few elite citizens have”, says Mohammed Fazal Hussein. He adds: “Many have close to Sh1 billion and one Sh4 billion. But most of them tried to reduce their value. They will not be servants.” His contact is [email protected]

Conflict of interest • On procedure, Kariuki Muchemi wonders whether National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula should be chairing the Appointments Committee vetting CS nominees. The report will be eventually tabled in the House, over which he presides. “He and Deputy Speaker Gladys Boss Shollei ought to recuse themselves when the report is taken to the august House.” His contact is [email protected]

Inspiration • It may be too early to judge but National Assembly Deputy Speaker Shollei’s performance has already caught Joe Ngige Mungai’s eye. “I have watched with admiration a very eloquent and articulate legal mind that is Gladys Shollei. Women (in Kenya) don’t need to play second fiddle. My daughters can look up to her for inspiration.” His contact is [email protected]

Double standards • After he sold his car, Reg KDB 563C, in February, Devere Mwangi cancelled his two-month-old policy with CIC General Insurance Company (No. 02/070/1/002081/2020/12) and was entitled to a refund. But eight months later, nothing has come through. “The irony is, not a single day did CIC issue me with a policy before an upfront premium payment.” His contact is [email protected]

Hunger • Famine due to drought has been causing the deaths of people and livestock year in, and year out in northern Kenya and now the time has come to put an end to that, says Mercy Wangare. “The government should come up with ways of curbing this. We should look up to countries such as Israel and learn from them how they irrigate their farms to fight drought.” Her contact: [email protected]