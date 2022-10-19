President Ruto's bashing of Uhuru worrying

Retired Uhuru • What Githuku Mungai finds disconcerting is President William Ruto and DP Rigathi Gachagua bashing his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, for allegedly messing up the economy, a month after taking office. “Uhuru is from a wealthy family and the government will ensure that he lacks nothing. But will he be comfortable in his new regional envoy role?” His contact is [email protected]

Pipe dream • Pumping water from Lake Victoria to Ngong Hills to flow by gravity for use in Nairobi, as mooted by late Butere MP Martin Shikuku, is a pipe dream, says Benjamin Kibias. “This is restricted by the 1929 Nile Treaty (amended in 1959), which gives Egypt 66 per cent and Sudan 22 per cent of the priority over water. Egypt opposed Ethiopia’s Gerd.” His contact is [email protected]

Powerless • Nairobi-based loyal Kenya Power customer Mahendra Kumar Shah feels shortchanged over his two accounts. He has never received his e-Bills for accounts 872683 and 67773891. “My frequent reminders have not been acted on by the responsible personnel.” He’s appalled by their don’t-care attitude except when they turn up with a disconnection order. His contact is [email protected]

Early bird • While he has nothing against Robert Musamali’s request for streetlights at the Mwimuto shopping centre bridge, near Westlands, Nairobi, Bungoma resident Graham Girvan has a serious concern. “Why are primary school pupils having to go to school at 4.30am? I hope that will be addressed by the newly appointed education reform task force.” His contact is [email protected]

Dear elections • The election season may be over but not Ruth Gituma’s concern about how expensive it is. “We need to evaluate and come up with cost-effective ways of running elections. Imagine the high cost of printing ballot papers overseas and other expenses only to be hit by voter apathy! Can’t the ballots be reused as we explore other technologies?” Her contact is [email protected]