Don’t go to the Gulf if not sure of the job being offered

Lake water • When then-Butere MP Martin Shikuku many years ago suggested in Parliament that water from Lake Victoria could be channelled to Nairobi, Henry Ruhiu recalls, he was ignored. Shikuku had wanted a mega tank built on Ngong Hills for the water to flow by gravity to the city. Can the idea be revived as Nairobi City County doesn’t have enough water?” His contact is [email protected]

***

Gulf agony • It is “deeply saddening to receive news almost daily on the suffering of Kenyan women domestic workers in Saudi Arabia”, moans Agnela Dinaice. “They go in search of jobs and better pay and get mistreated in a foreign country. Two women have returned home, one in a wheelchair.” Her advice? “Don’t go if not sure of the job being offered.” Her contact is [email protected]

***

Proper paddies • Every time he passes by the expansive rice fields of Mwea, in Kirinyaga County, Njora Waweru marvels at the beauty and planning of the irrigation scheme. Quite striking, he says, is the genius of the planners, who created designated villages and no other buildings and subdivisions. “The rest of the country is in a frenzy of subdivisions.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Inequity • When he sent some money abroad via the Equity Bank website, Chintan Gohel says, he was shocked after being charged three-and-a-half times the total amount. “Imagine sending Sh1,000 and paying Sh3,500! The bank has ignored my complaint and plea on its site and via email to refund the transaction charges. This has been a bitter experience for me.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Football lessons • Our football managers should learn from the Congolese, says Nixon Wandabi. A good example, he adds, is DR Congo’s TP Mazembe. “It’s the only team from Sub-Saharan Africa that competes favourably with the North Africans. Its women’s team, formed two years ago, has qualified for the Caf Champions’ League slated for Morocco.” His contact is [email protected]