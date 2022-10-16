Governor Sakaja silent on dilapidated city county vehicles

Empty promises • Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, Duncan Oketch recalls, promised to get rid of dilapidated city county motor vehicles as scrap metal immediately he was sworn into office. But since taking office, he has remained silent “on the scrap metals on wheels”. Another eyesore Duncan points out are the mounds of garbage piling up even in the city centre. His contact is [email protected]

***

Holidays • Of the many public holidays, the Huduma/Utamaduni Day one is the most confusing and should just be scrapped, says Ndiritu Wanjohi. “We need to work and build our economy. When most businesses close for even a day and people stay idle, the GDP growth decreases. This is why we need more working days than public holidays. Over to you, leaders!” His contact is [email protected]

***

Police presence • As insecurity mounts across the country, there is an urgent need to deploy more police officers in the villages and towns, says Joseph Makuu. The recent merging of some police posts, he adds, should be rescinded as the very visibility of the officers deters crime. “In many places, police ask for facilitation to go to the scenes of crime, yet we need them in every place.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Stuntmen • The dare-devil stunts by two matatu touts have been condemned but, to Kamichore Mutindira, these are just examples of wasted talent. “The dexterity to swing upside-down and hang onto speeding vehicles is a talent that should not be left to rot in jail. The Kenya Film Classification Board should link them with filmmakers abroad and help to export the talent.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Tech era • To prepare for the tech era, when every aspect of life will be digitised, ICT should be at the core of the Competency-Based Curriculum, says Martin Waigwe. “We must produce graduates who comfortably fit in. Being able to read and write is no longer enough; one has to be digitally equipped, hence the need for all schools to have IT infrastructure.” His contact is [email protected]