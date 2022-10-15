DPP Haji's move to drop graft cases unconvincing

Cases • Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji won’t convince many Kenyans about his decision to drop corruption cases, says Festus Mwenda. “The cases he has withdrawn won’t go away that easily. It’s well-known that many case files are always sent back to the investigating agency due to a lack of enough evidence. Those he prosecutes are deemed to be watertight.” His contact is [email protected]

New name • The proposal to change the name of the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is a great move, says Francis Njuguna. Renaming the KRA, as the Kenya Revenue Service (KRS), he adds, is quite commendable, as it will help to transform the government agency from a mere tax authority into an organisation that collects revenue and also provides services to the people. His contact is [email protected]

Waste • Donor-funded projects to improve the lives of rural folks in the Upper Tana region have been messed up, says Lawrence Kiraithe, blaming corrupt officials. “They were to fight poverty. The dairy cows and goats they had been promised have not been delivered, though the donors are leaving soon. Resources have been wasted in constructing zero-grazing units and training.” His contact is [email protected]

Rain • There is a need to promote tree planting, as in some areas, rains have declined, hampering farming and food production, says Wambui Wangui. Trees, she adds, also help to curb soil erosion and anyone found indiscriminately cutting them down should be punished. “Kenyans should be rewarded and thus encouraged to plant more trees in their homes and farms.” Her contact is [email protected]

Peace • Why is it that almost every public statement being made in Kenya has connotations of danger or violence? asks Brian Maitai. He has picked up some common ones. “All we hear is that some people stormed, threatened, raised the alarm, issued an ultimatum, attacked, or battled with someone or something. Are we a warlike people or is it the media’s pick?” His contact is [email protected]