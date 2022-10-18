Stop paying bus fare using Sh1,000 and Sh500

Imbalance • Listening to the people being vetted for Cabinet Secretary positions, Francis Njuguna says it’s evident that “there is too much money up there and very little or nothing down there”. He wonders why the moneyed men and women can’t rescue the cash-strapped country. His other concern is why a few people should have all that money in the first place. His contact is [email protected]

***

Youth agenda • Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s rewarding of Catholic University graduate Ivy Chelimo, who created the moniker “Riggy G”, with a job in his office is commendable, says Gideon Bii Baxter. The DP, he adds, should similarly consider actor “KK Mwenyewe”, who mimics his speeches. This will be a boy-girl success in youth empowerment.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Discipline • Parents, Francis Tatua says, should play a much bigger role in instilling discipline in their children right from the home instead of leaving that cardinal responsibility to the teachers alone only to blame them later. Many children go astray, with some of them even disappearing from school, and their parents must be held partly responsible for that. His contact is [email protected]

***

Loose change • Passengers should desist from paying bus fare using Sh500 or Sh1,000 notes as that causes unnecessary arguments over change, Mwangi Karuga advises. “Always carry loose change to pay fare for your own convenience and that of matatu crews. But Sh1,000 notes can be presented when paying for aeroplane tickets, which involves higher amounts of cash.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Priorities • Between the drought ravaging the arid and semi-arid lands and Covid-19, James Gakuo is not in doubt as to which one should command greater attention. “I wonder why people are still being taken to hotels for training and paid per diem when the disease declined a long time ago, and yet there is starvation? The Health ministry must explain this.” His contact is [email protected]