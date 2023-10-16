It's unfair to sack teachers who fled insecurity-prone region

Teacher safety • It is quite disheartening that teachers who fled the insecurity-affected northeastern region and have been camping at the Teachers Service Commission’s (TSC) Upper Hill headquarters hoping for justice have been sacked, says Chris Kiriba. “While they committed themselves in writing to work anywhere in the country, this is unfair. They should be pardoned.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Road works • After Peter Kiteyi raised safety concerns on the newly built Kakamega-Webuye road, he received a response from the Kenya National Highways Authority. “I’m happy that KeNHA has identified and marked sections to be attended to after funds are sourced to complete the remaining works, which include blacktop, surface-dressing and road marking.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Helb help • University and tertiary college students should ease parents’ burden by investing some of their Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) allocations in little income-generating ventures around their campuses, says Shelton Busolo. “Instead, some just squander the money on alcohol-drinking sprees and even fail to pay their rent and get evicted.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Fuliza • Safaricom’s Fuliza online lending programme, which is meant to help people urgently in need of some cash to solve problems, has become a menace, charges Rocy Masho. She feels tormented. “If one doesn’t repay the Fuliza loan for some time but clears expecting to get some more, they will get zero. Safaricom should enable such people to Fuliza again.” Her contact is [email protected].

***

Student health • There has been an increase in strange epidemics in boarding secondary schools, says Jimmy Thumbi. He, therefore, appeals to the government to investigate the issue. “Parents are getting scared of sending children to boarding school. Could it be a case of overcrowding, where pathogens thrive? This is worrying and needs to be urgently addressed.” His contact is [email protected].