Uhuru’s remark on Kikuyu-Kalenjin duopoly is insincere

Insincerity • President Uhuru Kenyatta’s confession that he would prefer that his successor does not come from the Kikuyu or Kalenjin communities for dominating leadership is brilliant but suspect, remarks S.K. Chege. “Didn’t he know this in 2013, when he vied to succeed Mwai Kibaki? Or in 2017, when he sought re-election and pledged to back DP William Ruto in 2022?” His contact is skchege@yahoo.com.

***

Sinkhole • Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) should urgently “attend to a sinkhole that is developing on Likoni Road in Industrial Area before the junction of Enterprise Road towards Mombasa Road”, James Githinji appeals. This area gets messy with traffic snarl-ups due to the gaping holes that can wreck motor vehicles, adds James. His contact is jgithinji2012@gmail.com.

***

Lost mile • The people of Ikarango Village in Nyaribari Masaba, Kisii County, are in darkness despite paying Sh3,000 each in May 2018 for the Last Mile electricity project, says Jerry Kenyansa. Due to lack of electricity, a dispensary built by the CDF remains in disuse years later. “Locals are forced to walk long distances to seek medical services.” His contact is kenyansajerry@gmail.com.

***

Tippleland • Alcohol is the answer to the perennial question “What is in a name?” in East African politics, remarks Benjamin K’Obare, tongue-in-cheek. In Tanzania, the President is Dr John Pombe Magufuli while Uganda has presidential poll loser Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine. “At this rate, expect the emergence in Kenya of Odhiambo Tusker or Wafula Keg.” His contact is bkobare@yahoo.com.

***

High bills • The detention of patients by some public and private hospitals over unpaid bills is a big health crisis that needs to be seriously looked into, says Churchill Amatha. “I know a woman who has been held for over six months. Even if her family and relatives are given 10 more years, they will never clear this bill. The cost of medication in Kenya is just too high.” His contact is amatha@hotmail.co.uk.

