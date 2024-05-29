Stop the noise about Ruto's private jet to the US

Jet hire • The noise about the hiring of a private jet for President William Ruto’s State Visit to the United States instead of using Kenya Airways is, to Taabu Tele, much ado about nothing. Says he: “It’s misplaced and dishonest as Kenyan leaders hardly use public facilities, including hospitals and schools. Let’s applaud him for marketing pan-Africanism and getting the goodies.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Hustler Wait • President Ruto’s pet project, the ‘Hustler Fund’, no longer works perfectly, laments Amos Wambugu. “After repaying my loan, I applied for a new one and was advised to try again after two hours. This has since been the case for quite some time. To add salt to injury, the short- and long-term savings in the fund are also not accessible.” His email address is [email protected].

***

City in the Bush • Most of Nairobi’s residential estates and streets are bushy following the heavy rains, notes David Jasondu. He pleads with the city authorities to deploy teams to slash the grass and cut down overgrown trees on Lang’ata Road, Uhuru Highway and Valley Road. “The health risks are well known and we need not wait for a calamity then start mourning.” His contact is [email protected].

***

A cry in the dark • Of late, Carey Yiembe laments, “there have been many unscheduled power outages” in parts of the high-end Nyali neighbourhood of Mombasa. “Why is Kenya Power punishing its customers?” He is not amused that the utility no longer bothers to give an explanation of the causes of the outages. “If only we had an alternative provider!” is his bitter cry. His contact [email protected].

***