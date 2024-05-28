Stop renovating State Lodges, feed poor children

Priorities • This is absolutely obscene, says Diana Dsouza on the plan to spend billions renovating State Lodges and other government buildings. She poses: “What sort of government would withdraw funding from poor underprivileged children’s food programme, while in the same breath announcing Sh2.6 billion for the renovation of official residences?” Her email address is [email protected].

***

Cycling • Many Kenyans like to ride their bicycles on the main roads, risking their lives at the hands of reckless motorists, notes Jotham Ndung’u. “It’s quite amazing to see many of them enjoy cycling. Can the government ensure that all roads have cyclists’ lanes alongside pedestrian paths to ensure their safety? Walking and cycling are healthy exercises.” His contact is [email protected].

***

High tax era • The increasingly unpopular high tax proposals, Muriithi King’au remarks, evoke bitter memories of the painful and oppressive pre-Independence days, when people would be chased around for failing to pay hut tax. “The tax on motor vehicles is one of those for which Kenyans will be pursued to pay up. Others are motorcycle and radio taxes.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Road grab • Could the Nairobi City County inspectorate not be aware of the invasion of Lubwa Street, off New Pumwani Road, by timber merchants and food kiosks? F. N. Kimotho reports that traders are hampering movement by pedestrians, motorists and motorcyclists, who struggle to squeeze through and go about their business. “The authorities should restore sanity in the area.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Gaza war • Israel’s retaliation against an attack by Hamas last October has killed more than 33,000 people, most of them innocent civilians, laments Newton Tonui. “This is a violation of the Geneva Convention on protection of civilians during wars. More will die, especially in the southern Gaza Strip, as the US continues to arm Israel. These deaths should be prevented.” His contact is [email protected].