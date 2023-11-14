Stop the blame game, Kenyans are suffering

Blame game • President William Ruto’s State of the Nation Address in Parliament, in which he blamed his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta for the country’s woes, has elicited stinging public responses, remarks Raphael Obonyo. He adds: “One said it was 60 minutes of empty talk; useless. Truly, people are suffering and the government must listen and act decisively.” His contact [email protected].

No stopping • Long before the advent of devolution, through which substantive resources are channelled to the counties, almost every bus stop in Nairobi had a shed where commuters could shield from the sun or rain while waiting to board a bus, recalls George Morara. "With the billions now at the city county's disposal, the authorities don't give a damn."

Daredevils • Downpours have caused rivers to burst their banks, flooding homes and causing death and destruction, notes Hillary Onyango. But he is surprised that some motorists attempt to drive across submerged bridges, risking their lives and the passengers'. Drivers should prioritise safety as people are advised to move to the safer higher ground."

Lane of Hell • The short driveway off Haile Selassie Avenue, Nairobi, into the terminus for the Easy Coach bus company and a few other long-distance public transporters at the Kenya Railways premises, is still in a terrible mess a year after Carol Rotich complained about it. Says she: "It's a badly potholed road, which, with the current heavy rains in the city, is now quite a nightmare!"

Privacy • Why are the KRA functionaries at JKIA allowed to soil the reputation of a top tourist destination that the country has painstakingly built over the years, wonders Jim Webo. "Opening people's handbags and throwing their contents on the table for all to see with invited photojournalists snapping away is a gross violation of privacy. Stop this nonsense before it gets out of hand!"