Loo score • An enjoyable visit to his home county, Meru, seethes Mwiti Kirimi, “came a stinker on Sunday afternoon”. At the public toilet at Meru Town’s main bus stage, he forgot to pick up his piece of toilet paper. But on turning back for it, the attendant arrogantly refused to give it to him. “She told me: ‘One asks for it when paying the Sh10 fee’. Luckily, I had a small piece. The MCAs who impeached the governor—twice—were right!”

***

Tree planting • Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki’s tree planting call is commendable, says Mohammed Ismail. “The campaign has never been more crucial than it is now. It’s a timely call to Kenyans to come together and take a big step towards the creation a more environmentally friendly healthier future for the country.” His email address is [email protected].

***

Choking levies • After the high fuel price and tax increases, the government has turned to raising the charges for basic public services, moans Stephen Njuru, describing the latest move as nerve-racking. Quite shocking for him is charging Sh1,000 for the national ID card. “That will prevent millions of eligible youth from getting the important document.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Answered prayer • Seeing the Technical University of Mombasa (TUM)-Buxton Road repaired after many years has thrilled Carey Yiembe. “Hurrah! Thanks, Watchie, for highlighting the poor state of the road. The county government has finally fixed it. The fight between motorists and pedestrians for the use of the pavement is over. The power of the pen is marvellous.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Tech tune • Any musician still selling their songs on DVD or CD has been left terribly behind in this new tech-savvy era, says gospel singer David Chege Richman. “The CDs worked in 2017. They should now go with the current technology of music distribution on YouTube, Spotify and other websites. They should also try to develop side hustles.” His contact is [email protected].