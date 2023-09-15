State shouldn’t interfere with NGOs

Chaos • The government should not interfere with the running of non-governmental organisations, says Michael Magona. Rejecting the Ruto administration plan to “align them to the bottom-up economic model”, he adds: “Leave the NGOs alone to avoid triggering chaos. As long as they adhere to the law, there is no need to impose demands on them.” His contact is [email protected].

Hustler Fund • A beneficiary of the popular Hustler’s Fund, Robert Musamali, is unhappy about the way it’s being run. Says he: “Since last week, I’ve been unable to access more money despite having no outstanding loan balance. Is President William Ruto aware that the fund is now lending selectively or has it run out of money? Why send me the, ‘Try again’ message every two hours?” [email protected].

Political lies • Now regretting voting for Kenya Kwanza Alliance last year, Chris Kiriba says: “I was sold lies and fell for them. What with the promise that in their first 100 days in power Kemsa thieves would be rotting in jail. But most annoying is Police boss Japhet Koome’s recent utterance about hiring bodies from mortuaries for demos. I don’t see myself voting in 2027.” His contact is [email protected].

Digital IDs • After the Huduma Namba registration, which cost the government a whopping Sh10 billion to issue new unique national identity cards, Samwel Karegi is surprised that a new one, Maisha Number, is to be rolled out. “This new ID project expected to cost Sh1 billion is a waste of taxpayers’ money. “We don’t wish to see even this one nullified in future.” His contact is [email protected].

Useless expenditure • Changing the national identification card number at such a hefty cost when a majority of Kenyans are grappling with the high cost of living is “a useless expenditure”, says a disappointed Peter John. It’s even more painful, he adds, considering the billions that were spent on a similar project, the Huduma Namba, and thus, the President should not have okayed it. His contact is [email protected].