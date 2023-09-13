More counties will only create tribal fiefdoms

Counties: The proposal by some MPs to establish 10 more counties “will not only be a waste of public funds, but will also needlessly create some tribal fiefdoms”, says Stephen Masambu. “Pray, why should Kuria be hived off Migori, Teso off Busia, Mt Elgon off Bungoma and Trans Nzoia, and Suba taken from Homa Bay? Let's not split our country into tribal cocoons.” His contact is [email protected].

***

KCB: KCB customer Stephen Kagunya is not amused about being charged Sh127 for an emailed bank statement. Says he: “Could you kindly inform KCB that it’s totally unfair in this digital era? Customers need not visit the bank and queue for this. It should benchmark with Equity, NCBA, Stanchart, or Absa, which send statements for free via email or Apps.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Kenya Power: For the past one week or so power has been going off at exactly 9pm daily at Ngoingwa in Kiambu County, and being restored late in the evening the following day, says Dickson K. He would like Kenya Power to find out what could be going on in this neighbourhood. “Can the management come to our aid or tell us for how long this inconvenience will continue?” His contact is [email protected].

***

KCPE: After working so hard to pass their KCPE examination, the young people who join the government boarding schools often get subjected to horrific conditions, says Moses Kariri, adding: “The diet is poor or the food just too little, there is gross indiscipline and some of the students easily get lured into evil social habits, such as homosexuality.” His contact is [email protected].

***