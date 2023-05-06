State should stop culture of transferring underperfoming officials

Incompetence • A uniquely Kenyan style, Carey Yiembe notes, is that when government officials fail to perform their duties, as happened in the Shakahola Forest cult deaths, they are transferred to “facilitate investigations”. He poses: “What guarantee is there that similar incidents will not recur wherever they are posted to? Can the Interior CS enlighten us on this?” His contact is [email protected]

Vaccination • New Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha should scrap the Covid-19 vaccination requirement for travellers to Kenya, says James Gakuo, adding that it’s happening elsewhere. “According to the White House, from May 11, nonimmigrants travelling by air to the United States will no longer be required to show proof of their Covid vaccination.” His contact [email protected]

City joke • Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi’s plan to elevate Thika to city status “is laughable”, as the once beautiful town is more of a shanty town, says Barnabas Mwema. “Since devolution was adopted 10 years ago, Thika, which was a well-managed municipality, has deteriorated. It’s full of hawkers, with buildings coming up haphazardly, and chaotic traffic.” His contact is [email protected]

Dirty town • As the Kiambu County leadership mulls over the possibility of upgrading Thika Town to city status, Bimal Shah says, there is some work to be done. “Let them first clear the overgrown grass, blocked storm drains and unswept roads.” The main road into town opposite Quickmart, he adds, is an eyesore. “Where are our MCAs and administrators?” His contact is [email protected]

Business • Generation Z, IT guru Kanyi Gioko says, “is all over social media, offering goods and services”. This, he adds, is a good sign of a hardworking lot. “However, this cohort lacks critical people skills. Many lack focus, business language, etiquette, respect and a follow-through culture. They need some basic business training and marketing. Rise and shine, dear youngsters!” His contact is [email protected]