Economy can change if we reduce time wastage

Wasting time • The country can change its economic fortunes by simply reducing the time being wasted daily, says Dickson K. He adds: "In the developed countries, people work 24 hours a day in shifts. Holidays are fixed in the Constitution and can't be altered. We, Kenyans, rest too much and then complain about a poor economy. Why do we have so many holidays?"

Phone mast • When the Karingaini area of Muragara in Kirinyaga West was mapped for a Safaricom Base Transmission Station (BTS), Muriithi Nguuri was so happy that the poor network headache was about to end. Well, the mast hasn't been put up and, being a person who doesn't give up easily, he wishes to remind the telco that the exact location is Gathuthuma.

Blackout • The people of Uloma Village in Sigomre Ward of Ugunja constituency, Siaya County, have been without electricity since the Kenya Power transformer serving their area blew up on March 15, Dalmas R. Kotit moans. After he reported the incident and was assigned reference No. 9268473, he was so sure that it would be fixed. "But we remain in darkness."

Outage• Having suffered a two-day power outage at Rungiri in Kikuyu, Kiambu County, Maureen Nduta wants an official explanation from Kenya Power. Says she: "I've called customer care, as I have struggled with this problem, yet according to the power utility's policy, this should never happen. I have had to dispose of my spoilt food. Who will compensate me?"

Unfair advert • An advert for the so-called 'Plus Probiotic Yoghurt', Abu Ayman Abusufian notes, portrays "women whose abdomens are exposed". But, he adds, the "men are well-dressed and don't expose any part of their bodies". The blatant "sexualisation and commodification of women's bodies", he pleads, should never be condoned. He wants the advert withdrawn.