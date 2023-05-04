State has security priorities wrong

Droning on • As he mourns the Shakahola cult death victims, Kamichore Mutindira is concerned that the country’s priorities are sometimes upside-down. “The Interior CS has said the government will use drones to search for more bodies in Shakahola Forest. Graves are static and, thus, easy to find. Drones should be used to track down Baringo bandits, who are a moving target.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Altered altars • Con men and women have not just invaded places of worship but also created many suspect outfits, as Alex Kiptanui has found it. Today, he moans, these are no longer sanctuaries of honesty. “Pastors are worshipped and feared, prostitution is rampant and jealousy is all over.” He wishes God could come down and see what is happening. His contact is [email protected]

***

Killer stretch • The death of a pedestrian at the notorious Chunga Mali area of Limuru, on the Nairobi-Nakuru highway, on Monday brought the toll to nine since November, says Charles Wakaba Kamanga. “A footbridge should be immediately erected across the dual carriageway. The rumble strips at the place do not seem to deter speeding motorists.” His contact is [email protected]

***

All that glitters... • Some of the winners of the Sports Personality of the Year (Soya) awards early this year are yet to receive their prize money, says Martin Wahome, a parent of one of them. “This is so yet they furnished the organisers with their bank account details, as requested. Why put on a glitzy ceremony that puts Kenya on the world map and then fail to pay?” His contact is [email protected]

***

Honourable scum • Most of the politicians are driven by “tall egos, sheer greed and selfishness”, remarks Dave Tumbula. “I wonder how the leaders who go around hurling insults at others in public behave at home, with their families. How do they look their spouses and children in the eye after engaging in such vile exchanges with their political rivals? The people are, indeed, the real scum of the earth.”