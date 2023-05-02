Wage gulf • The minimum wage “should match the high cost of living in the country today”, says Gertrude Mung’oma. “If the minimum wage is Sh14,014, then what is the maximum? Why the huge disparity? Is it the level of education, unique skills, the immense work they do or good relations with employers? Can’t the huge amounts be slashed to create more jobs for others?” Her contact is [email protected]

***

Martial skill • Military experts should be deployed where they can handle security matters, not at the National Treasury, says Washington Mureithi. “I wonder why anybody would think that the soldiers will be better at public financial management rather in their military logistics and running barracks. After all, their affairs are always shrouded in secrecy. ” His contact is [email protected]

***

Wall of shame • Public-spirited Nairobi resident Paul Omondi is alarmed at the dangerously leaning perimeter wall of James Gichuru Primary School, at Dandora, in the Eastlands. “Is the city county education department waiting for an accident there to take action? The school administration can surely do something to prevent the grave risk to pupils and their teachers. ” His contact is [email protected]

***

Leaning danger • For the past six months, Titus Mutinda moans, an electricity pole has leant precariously above a murram road at Ndumani, in Kaiti Constituency, Makueni County. The excitement the locals had has faded as their hope of Kenya Power connecting electricity to their homes has not been fulfilled. “The area remains in darkness. ” His contact is [email protected]

***

Calling lights • As a part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR), the two gigantic telcos, Safaricom and Airtel, should instal high-mast floodlights near all their network boosters in towns and at trading centres in rural areas, says Frankline Kathurima. “This CSR programme will go a long way in helping the authorities to beef up security. ” His contact is [email protected]