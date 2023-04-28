Cult deaths should be a wake up call to government

Cult deaths • The 109 religious cult starvation deaths in Shakahola Forest in Kilifi County should be a wake-up call to the government, says Evans Macharia Mwangi. “Religious groups, especially the one-man/woman churches, should be vetted. Leaders should be trained people holding at least a diploma in theology. The mushrooming of churches must be stopped.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Recovery • Police should intensify the search and recovery of bodies and rescue of cult starvation survivors on 800-acre Shakahola Forest site, urges Joseph Macharia. They should not only increase manpower but also use aircraft to find brainwashed people likely to be hiding deep in the forest to expose the extent of the horror instead of giving us information in bits?” His contact [email protected]

***

New numbers • The long-awaited new generation motor-vehicle number plates are finally here, says Opiyo Oduwo. “However, the process of acquiring them is slow, bureaucratic, and tedious. There is some inefficiency and deliberate acts by some NTSA officials to delay it for them to extort money. The government should hasten the issuing of these new number plates.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Grievance • Minority shareholder and customer Nitesh R. Shah is accusing Safaricom of ignoring his grievance. Says he: “It’s exactly three years since money was stolen from my M-Pesa account.” After he raised the issue, he adds, former chairman Michael Joseph promised in writing to assist but did not. “The board of directors should address my predicament.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Destruction •The fragility of African governments is again being manifested in the chaos that has been happening lately in Sudan, with military factions fighting to seize control, says Muriithi King’au. “If development is taking one step forward and 10 steps backwards, then the continent still has a long way to go in catching up with the League of developed nations.” His contact is [email protected]