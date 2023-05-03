Trade unions should promote picketing

Labour rights • Labour Day, celebrated on May 1, is an occasion to campaign for workers’ rights to be respected by governments and employers, says Alnashir D. Walji. “The International Labour Organization (ILO) and others lobby for better remuneration for workers and oppose discrimination. Trade unions must promote picketing, which is a workers’ inalienable right.” His contact is [email protected]

Braggadocio • There is no good reason why President William Ruto should be declaring at public rallies every now and then that he is the Head of State and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces as he’s just stating what is obvious, remarks Philip Ngotiek. “Although it’s true that he commands such powers, he should find a more subtle way of conveying this.” His contact [email protected]

Cult junket • President Ruto’s pledge to establish a commission of inquiry into the Shakahola cult deaths is something Ruth Gituma is sceptical about. Says she: “I see nothing coming out of it given the dubious history of commissions. It will be another ‘money-eating venture’. Like the 1995 cults report, it will also be left to gather dust on a shelf in a public office.” Her contact is [email protected]

Jinni • As the authorities probe religious cult deaths and the pastors behind the grave racket, Ibrahim Ahmed wonders why their Muslim counterparts are being allowed to go scot-free. “There is a clique in Eastleigh, Nairobi, and Mombasa claiming it can cure serious diseases using jinni. They call themselves Ilaaji. Their operations should shut down to avert another crisis.” His contact is [email protected]

Local name • During his recent excursion in Mt Kenya region, Benjamin Kibias came across a great development in a rural area—a modern shopping mall christened Nice Digital City on the Nairobi-Meru highway in Mwea, Kirinyaga County. While declaring he doesn’t hate foreign names, Benjamin wonders why the owner could not have found an appropriate local identity for it. His contact is [email protected]