State not doing enough to stop loud matatu music

Mobile din • The government is not doing enough to stop matatu crews from playing deafening music, says Lawi Manasse. “This can only happen in a banana republic like ours. The Ministry of Transport does not seem to care. But is the Health ministry even aware of this? Music should be regulated so that passengers confirm their compliance before boarding.” His contact is [email protected]

Hard times • Parents in Vihiga County, and throughout the country, want the government to reduce school fees as they can’t pay, says Carene Kalenga. “This is a result of the poor economy that forces some students to drop out of school. This is because most of the parents cannot afford to pay school fees and provide basic needs for their families.” Her contact is [email protected]

Left to the elements • The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has abandoned the residents of the Kisimani area of Mombasa County on the busy Mombasa-Malindi highway, moans Edward Mwazighe. Echoing a recent similar complaint about Kisimani and the VoK area, he adds: “This section has become so dilapidated that it is the cause of endless jams.” His contact is [email protected]

Official graft • Billions of shillings have been squandered on incomplete stadiums, says Evans Macharia Mwangi. This, he adds, is just another avenue for stealing public funds. “Why can’t the anti-corruption commission follow up and have those involved in the theft of the funds arrested and charged? If this is development, we would rather not have it.” His contact is [email protected]

Standout • Watching footage of the coronation of King Charles III, university don X. N. Iraki says two things came to mind. “One, it’s time to own a horse and stand out as everyone now owns a car. Two, I should revive one of Kenya’s old kingdoms and declare myself king. Welcome to the future coronation! Bring your allegiance and something for the future king.” His contact is [email protected]