Address rising cost of fuel, electricity as well

Unga ruse • Politicians should stop misleading their fellow Kenyans “that lowering the price of unga (maize flour) is the only solution to the country’s serious economic problems”, says Evans Macharia Mwangi. He adds: “The very high cost of fuel, electricity and water bills, and other basic needs, should be addressed as well as man shall not live on ugali alone.” His contact is [email protected]

No ‘park-ing’ • Nairobi’s Uhuru Gardens, and Green Park, formerly a part of Uhuru Park, are now wasted resources as they do not serve the purpose for which they were intended, says Nicholas Ngungi. As a result, he adds, Nairobi residents have been denied a place to relax during their free time. “The selfish leadership that does consult widely is to blame for this.” His contact is [email protected]

Elastic ban • The ban on single-use plastics, for which the country has won plaudits, is being flouted, says Dorcas Wanjiru Kamaru, citing the proliferation of polythene bags. “Who manufactures these plastic carrier bags that were banned several years ago? They are still in use and are polluting the environment.” She hopes Environment CS Soipan Tuya will enforce the ban. Her contact is [email protected]

Bad road • Several sections of the Mombasa-Malindi highway, including the VoK area and Kisimai, are dilapidated and the cause of traffic jams, reports Constance M. Mcharo. This has been reported to Kenya Rural Roads Authority (Kura), which has done nothing about it. “This is utter frustration of road users, who pay taxes hoping to get services.” Constance can be reached at [email protected]

