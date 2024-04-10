State must enforce traffic rules

Traffic rules • The increasing road crashes that are “daily claiming valuable lives are saddening”, moans James Mamadi. “A driver of many years, I can say that roads were safer during the ‘Michuki Rules’ of the late Transport minister John Michuki’s tenure. Today, I fear to drive as I’m not sure who will hit me in my lane. Traffic rules and regulations must be strictly enforced.” His contact is [email protected].

Parenting • Students should use their three-week holiday well, not engage in irresponsible behaviour, says F. Mukembu. “They can improve on the subjects in which they have not done well. Parents should ensure they make timetables to help them plan well. They shouldn’t send their children to relatives but should have quality time with them and guide them.” His contact is [email protected].

Retirement • Remaining in formal employment after turning 55 “is extremely straining, stressful, unhelpful and unhealthy”, remarks Mwangi wa Karuga. “The body requires rest and slowing down. That is why authorities in the 1930s fixed the retirement age at 55. Let’s leave jobs to our children. Enjoy tourism, singing and mild exercises for a longer and happier life.” His contact is [email protected].

Big Bad Tax • As Kenyans decry the heavy taxation to fund the extravagant lifestyles of governors and other top government officials, Jim Okwako says he has been moved to hear Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni telling off his own officials for taxing even poor gonja (banana) sellers. “This confirms that our governments have allowed the World Bank and IMF to experiment with weird anti-poor taxes.”

Error • A report on the upcoming secondary school games in Machakos has attracted Christopher Munene’s attention, mostly for what he describes as mistaken identity. “I’m concerned about a recurring error. The venue is Machakos School and not ‘Machakos Boys High School’. As a proud alumnus, I feel the school should be correctly referred to.” His email address is [email protected].