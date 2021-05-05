Something is 'fishy' about Ruto's Mt Kenya think tank

Ruto team • Deputy President William Ruto and his select Mt Kenya region economic empowerment think tank comprising “politicians and technocrats, no doubt have great intentions”, remarks Njau Wa Gitu. However, he wonders why the meeting was not held in the region? “Why was it held in an elite exclusive game resort to discuss matters affecting Mt Kenya?” His contact is njau.gitu@gmail.com.

Onyonka roads • The residents of Onyonka Estate at Lang’ata are accusing the Nairobi City County government of neglecting the maintenance of roads and street lighting in their neighbourhood, says Tito Koech. They want value for the taxes and other levies that they pay so religiously. He hopes that Nairobi Metropolitan Services boss Mohamed Abdalla Badi will intervene. His contact is tckoech@gmail.com.

Kenya Power • Following a power outage in his rural home near Ebukuya School for the Deaf at Luanda Sub-County in Vihiga County, on April 27, Kweya Ayanga says he promptly called Kenya Power and was assigned a reference, No. 6657970, but with no explanation. “My calls have been met by the now standard retort: ‘We know’. That is our good old Kenya power at its best! His contact is kweyanga@gmail.com.

Railways • The bus terminus at the Nairobi Railways premises on Haile Selassie, Japheth Amugada notes, is home to Easy Coach and Guardian bus companies, but it’s in a pathetic condition, dotted with potholes and gullies. During the dry season, it’s dusty and whenever it rains, it gets muddy. “Who is responsible for its maintenance, Kenya Railways, NMS or the bus firms?” His contact is dr.amugada@gmail.com.

Press • Freedom of expression, Alnashir Walji remarks, is the hallmark of democracy, alluding to the marking on Monday, May 4, of the World Press Freedom Day. Muzzling or gagging the Press, he adds, would be a denial of a basic human right. According to him, journalists deserve to be fully protected to be able to freely disseminate the news and other useful information. His contact is alnashirdwalji@yahoo.com.