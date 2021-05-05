Something is 'fishy' about Ruto's Mt Kenya think tank

William Ruto

Economist David Ndii, Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwah, Deputy President William Ruto, Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua and Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie during a meeting of leaders from Mt Kenya region in Narok County on May 2, 2021.

Photo credit: DPPS
By  The Watchman

Ruto team • Deputy President William Ruto and his select Mt Kenya region economic empowerment think tank comprising “politicians and technocrats, no doubt have great intentions”, remarks Njau Wa Gitu. However, he wonders why the meeting was not held in the region? “Why was it held in an elite exclusive game resort to discuss matters affecting Mt Kenya?” His contact is njau.gitu@gmail.com.

