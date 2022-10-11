Shamba system can help increase food production

Big axe • In response to a recent directive by President William Ruto to the National Treasury to cut the 2022/23 Budget by Sh300 billion, Dickson K. wonders why the government can’t adopt zero-based budgeting. Says he: “Basically, start the annual budget from zero and seek justification for all items. It would mean jettisoning anything that does not make sense.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Shamba system • Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s hint at resuming farming in forests, the shamba system, has some merit, says Purity Kadala. “It was only stopped when people started cutting down trees. Properly done, it can help to increase food supply, reducing the untold suffering of Kenyans. This will only work if greed does not fuel deforestation.” Her contact is [email protected]

***

Case to answer • Gor Mahia Football Club has a case to answer, John Mukiri charges, holding up an entry in the “Today in History” column in the Sunday Nation of October 9. It says then-President Daniel arap Moi raised Sh3.7 million for the club house in 1993. “Was the club house ever built? If not, where did the donated money and seven-acre plot go? His contact is [email protected]

***

Junket masters • A native of Nyandarua County, John Njuguna is upset that some people, who had no business being there, travelled to Mombasa at the taxpayers’ expense. “Our county is the least-developed in the whole of central Kenya and needs serious leaders to catch up with the rest. It looks like we will only reminisce about great past leaders like J. M. Kariuki.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Jobs • There is an urgent need for a task force on youth employment, says Raphael Obonyo. The biggest problem in Kenya, he adds, is the runaway youth unemployment, and an urgent solution is needed. “Very many young people are educated but jobless. The national economy absorbs 25 per cent of youth, leaving the rest jobless! This is a ticking time bomb.” His contact is [email protected]