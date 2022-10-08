KRA needs more than a name change

Attitude •President William Ruto’s proposal to change the name of the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to the Kenya Revenue Services is likely to effect a culture change at the agency, says David Kiptum. However, he wonders whether a new name is all that is required. “It should have a positive impact on its operations by changing the attitudes of its officers. “ His contact is [email protected]

***

Projects • As the new administration gets down to work, Ruth Gituma hopes it will prioritise the completion of pending projects such as the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) in Nairobi and the Pangani low-cost housing scheme. “These should not be left to become white elephants at a huge cost to taxpayers. For the BRT, so much has been spent on creating drop-off points and other facilities.” Her contact is [email protected]

***

Safaricom • Where is Safaricom? asks Thomas Yebei, adding that the giant telco “has undergone a radical shift in management, with its visibility in charity, music, arts, sports, and culture having declined”. Kenyans, he adds, no longer feel the firm in their everyday lives, apart from when buying airtime, data or M-Pesa. “Bring back the human side of the most profitable firm in East Africa?” His contact is [email protected]

***

Dirty water • Urgently calling Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company is a resident of Komarock Estate, Sector 3BC, in the Eastlands, Philip Nyasio, who is quite worried about the quality of water that is being supplied to homes these days from 5.45 pm. “Could the water be getting contaminated by the ongoing heavy rains at the waterworks or at the source?” asks Philip, whose contact is [email protected]

***

Health • A brisk 40-minute walk daily can manage hypertension and diabetes, Mwangi Karuga advises, without disclosing the source of his expertise. “Use the staircase instead of the elevator. Do routine tasks such as washing your car, or trimming grass in the compound. Swim, if you can, and cycle. Have a balanced diet and drink water. Regular exercises are medicinal.” His contact is [email protected]