Legal tender • There is a serious legal tender hitch that Clement Mwathi would like addressed urgently. Says he: “I recently visited Turi, in Molo, Nakuru County, and was surprised that shops don’t accept the old Sh5 coin. In Nairobi, shops and kiosks no longer take the Sh1 coin. I’ve so many in the house and yet supermarkets give sweets for change. Are coins still legal tender?” His contact [email protected]

***

Power woes • Nyambweke Market, one of the most rural places in Siaya County, neighbouring Busia, is a vibrant trading centre that has one big problem, says Henry Owuor. “It’s the unreliable electricity and interference by Kenya Power staff from Busia, who cross over to disconnect power. Nyambweke is under the utility’s Ugunja office. Please sort out this issue.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Bribery • Traffic police and Nairobi City County askaris are a nightmare for motorists, says Jon Peters. On September 28, he adds, the officers harassed motorists at Sarit Centre, Westlands, and they were demanding huge bribes. “If a traffic offence has been committed, impose a fine. I feel very sorry for Kenya we have today. It doesn’t bode well for Kenya’s future.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Road safety • Road crashes are on the increase despite NTSA’s efforts [to curb them], says James Thiane. Causes, he adds, include graft, speed governor manipulation and unroadworthy vehicles. “NTSA and traffic police should firmly deal with errant matatu operators. It should suspend or cancel licences and sensitise motorists, cyclists and pedestrians on safety.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Boda boda • They provide vital public transport and enable many youths to earn a living, but Wambui Wangui’s only concern is the failure of many of the boda boda operators to comply with the requirements. Many riders, she adds, don’t have licences and helmets for the safety of their passengers and themselves. She would like this enforced. Her contact is [email protected]