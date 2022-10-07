Savings culture impeded by betting

Savings culture • A savings culture should be promoted in response to President William Ruto’s call, says Churchill Amatha. However, he doesn’t see this happening unless the rampant betting is reined in. “It can be done by reviving the working culture that the late President Mwai Kibaki backed. Having youth sitting back and expecting money to be generated must change.” His contact is [email protected]ail.co.uk.

***

GMO products • The lifting of the ban on the importation, planting and consumption of genetically modified food imposed 10 years ago doesn’t resonate with James Gakuo. Says he: “They were banned for reasons that were then backed by Kemri. This GMO is like a new drug being tested on the masses. What will the effects be? Our farmers can grow food without GMO seeds.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Science • Just like the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), the GMO debate is “too complex to be understood by the ordinary people”, says Francis Njuguna. “These two issues call for professionalism, where the educationists and scientists, must now take charge. The two subjects are hardly political, though our leaders have a role to play in helping to achieve those goals.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Prayers • Some politicians’ apprehension about First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto’s suggestion to have a monthly prayer session at State House, Nairobi, shows how jittery they appear to be about religion, says Eliab Otiato. While the scriptures caution about rushing to judge others, Eliab wonders whether they may be influenced or aligned with the secretive Illuminati society. His contact [email protected]

***

School fees • The final term of the 2022 academic year has started, with parents struggling to raise school fees and meet other commitments, says Jackie Muriithi. “They need a more flexible arrangement to pay without sending students back home for fees. The Education ministry should ask principals to let them pay little by little and complete before the term ends.” Her contact is [email protected]