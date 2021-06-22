Selective application of the law in Covid-19 protocols

Double standards • The trouble with Kenya, as Ruth Gituma sees it, is the blatant selective application of the law. “We should not have this but from the latest news, political meetings are back with a bang. We recently saw a top politician in a church full of congregants in central Kenya yet in western Kenya police were raiding churches! Covid-19 protocols should be heeded.” Her contact is rgitum@gmail.com.

***

Code of silence • The National Intelligence Service (NIS) is supposed to remain tight-lipped, says Githuku Mungai, responding to High Court Judges Joel Ngugi and George Odunga, who asked what it has against them that led to their being denied promotions. “In fact, I wouldn’t expect them to go around talking openly or issuing press statements. They don’t operate that way.” His contact is githukumungai@gmail.com.

***

Bribe policy • Since Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and the anti-graft agency are unable to end corruption on the roads, Mark. M. Kithokilo is proposing that Parliament sets the maximum bribe motorists should give to traffic police at roadblocks. “Receipts should be issued and KRA tax the bribes. This way, the bribes will help in nation-building.” His contact is kmarkmlee@yahoo.com.

***

Road hogs • For the second time, Mwangi Karuga can’t just ignore the misbehaviour of motorists. Says he: “The people who leave their cars on the road to go into adjacent shops or markets are a very unreasonable lot. It’s not only illegal, as it causes obstruction, it’s also very dangerous. Kindly, park your car at a designated place for your own and others’ safety.” His contact is mwangikaruga8@gmail.com.

***

Firm grasp • US President Joe Biden, no doubt, seized the opportunity of the recent G7 Summit to take China to task over its human rights record, says Alnashir Walji. The charismatic Democrat, he dds, also gave a firm assurance to key ally Israel following its recent leadership change. “Unlike his predecessor, Donald Trump, Biden has a firm grasp of foreign policy.” His contact is alnashirdwalji@yahoo.com.