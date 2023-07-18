Ruto, Raila should meet and talk

Dialogue • After last August’s general election, in which President William Ruto defeated Azimio flagbearer Raila Odinga by a thin margin, they should show great respect for each other, says Lincoln E. Oyigo. “Inasmuch as some people support anti-government demos, this is our only country. I don’t know how much it will cost for the two leaders to meet and talk.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Anarchy • Since the notorious January 6, 2021 riots at the US Capitol, 1,000 people have been arrested and 465 convicted of heinous crimes, notes Wamahiu Muya. In Kenya, he laments, more people have been killed in Azimio-led demos, which have destroyed infrastructure and businesses. "This anarchy might make us another failed state. Shame on our leaders!"

***

Overtaxed • KRA collects abnormally higher taxes than any other East African Community member state's taxman, notes Bashir Nuru Omondi. This, he claims, is due to unfair taxation and the failure to refund customers like him who overpay taxes. "The taxman rejected my claim for a refund (Ref. KRA202111209154) and directed me to pay a non-existent 2019 'debt'."

***

Bursary • A student of Mount Kenya University, Mikail Ismail Hassan, says the last time the Balambala Constituency NG-CDF disbursed bursaries was October 2021. He, therefore, requests MP Abdi Shuri, as the patron of the fund, to look into the matter. "This issue should be swiftly dealt with as it affects hundreds of university and college students."

***

Sleeping giant • Kenya is a sporting giant, says Joe Ngige Mungai, alluding especially to its great success in athletics. "We are a superpower in this arena. Sadly, we spend all our money on pampering government officials and politicians. In football, Kenya doesn't have a CAF-approved stadium. Isn't this a big shame for the national and county governments?"