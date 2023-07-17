Deforestation through logging courts disaster

Logging ban • Deforestation through logging and other means is a disaster in the making, Samuel Karari warns. “Kenyans have been rallied by leaders to plant as many trees as possible to increase our forest cover. But the same leaders say that we harvest old trees. Let the trees mature. Forests can regenerate themselves. The shamba system is a tired narrative. His contact is [email protected]

Climate change • With the rampant logging in the forests following the recent lifting of the ban, we will soon witness a really grave impact of climate change, says Ruth Gituma, adding that it’s already being felt around the world. “Nobel laureate Prof Wangari Maathai said: ‘The generation that destroys environment is not the one that pays the price’. I need say no more.” Her contact is [email protected]

Selfish lot • “Since opposition leader Raila Odinga announced three days of ‘maandamano’, Kenya Kwanza leaders such as Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria have made utterances that reveal their true colours,” says Mwaura Elishifa. ”Kuria says he can’t accept a ‘handshake’ that will leave him out of the government. Politicians have only their interests at heart.” His contact is [email protected]

Heavy load • Could Safaricom be struggling to cope with increasing customer requests and numerous transactions, wonders Nairobi South ‘B’ resident Sam Ogolla. “They kindly listen to you when you voice it, as if their M-Pesa system is slowly getting overwhelmed. Lately, when you make a transaction, the process delays, and the notification delays even more. I once double-paid a bill due to that.” His contact is [email protected]

