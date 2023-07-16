We must stop politicians from setting Kenya on fire

Political bomb • The political class, Joe Ngige Mungai remarks, “wants to set the country set on fire because they know where they will to flee to soon after doing so”. He adds: “They won’t struggle to raise their air tickets and get visas like you and I. We must stop them right in their tracks. Can’t the DCI, the NIS and the NCIC realise that we are actually sitting on a time bomb?” His contact is [email protected]

***

Good matatu • In February, Patrick Ikaale travelled by Kangaroo Sacco matatu from Eldoret to Kitale and did not realise that he had dropped his wallet in the vehicle. He was, therefore, quite surprised to receive a call from them asking him to collect his lost and found wallet with his Sh15,000 intact. “The staff demonstrated admirable honesty and integrity.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Demo ogre • The government and Opposition should sit down and seek solutions to national problems, says Nassir Daud. “It’s saddening that anti-government demos are getting bigger and might draw in foreign countries jealous about Kenya’s shining star in African geopolitics. Let’s beware of demos being infiltrated by foreigners and taking on a strange dimension.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Sleeping giant • Postbank, which was a hive of activity in the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s, is a pale shadow of its former self and Mwangi wa Karuga wonders why. “Its thousands of offices across the country are idle. Is it because of high charges or poor services? The bank should be in a top business position owing to its more than 60 years of existence.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Bleak future • The “heat waves in Europe and record temperatures globally show climate change is real”, remarks university don X. N. Iraki. “Have you noted how July is unusually hot, yet we’re allowing logging? The only habitable planet in the universe might become barren and useless like Mars. Do I, then, need to explain what will happen to humanity?” His contact is [email protected]