Run Kenya Airways as a public-private partnership

Saving KQ • The solution to the huge Kenya Airways losses is to run it as a public-private partnership (PPP), not nationalising it, says Daniel Mutegi Giti. “KQ has many benefits, including enhancing our brand as a country, and growing our economy,” says Dr Giti. “PPP is a middle ground where the best of government and private sector work together to develop and manage assets.” His contact is mutegigiti@gmail.com.

***

Disused building • Since 2007, Juma Kalory says, he has been asking the Ministry of Information to let him acquire a disused wireless radio signal receiver building in Samia, Busia County, and put it to good use. The facility has been abandoned since 1982 and could be a hideout for criminals. It’s on top of the hill and wasn’t allocated to anyone. His contact is Tel 0714148910 or mugwangafriends@gmail.com.

***

Fire risk • Prevention is better than cure, says David Kilonzi, calling for a ban on public service vehicles fuelling at petrol stations after being filled with passengers. A fire outbreak at the station, he fears, with fire spreading to the pumps, could become a disaster, resulting in serious injuries and even deaths as the passengers are evacuated from the vehicle. His contact is dkilonzi@gmail.com.

***

A cry for help • Crying out for justice is Kevin Oruo, who claims that a client caused his sacking from a bank where he worked as a teller, plunging him into misery. His only mistake, he adds, was carrying out an M-Pesa transaction that resulted in a Sh36,000 loss. “He gave me a number for the transaction and later claimed it was not the one that I used.” For the details, his contact is kevinoruo@gmail.com.

***

Riding roughshod • Squarely to blame for the boda boda menace are the riders, says Pritesh Shah. “They disobey traffic rules and regulations, ride on the wrong side against oncoming traffic and shout abuse at motorists. This happens in the presence of traffic police.” Stern action, he pleads, should be taken against the culprits lest the situation get out of hand.

His contact is pritesh297@gmail.com.