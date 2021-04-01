Run Kenya Airways as a public-private partnership

Kenya Airways plane

A Kenya Airways plane at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on February 19, 2021. 

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group 
NMG logo

By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

Saving KQ • The solution to the huge Kenya Airways losses is to run it as a public-private partnership (PPP), not nationalising it, says Daniel Mutegi Giti. “KQ has many benefits, including enhancing our brand as a country, and growing our economy,” says Dr Giti. “PPP is a middle ground where the best of government and private sector work together to develop and manage assets.” His contact is mutegigiti@gmail.com.

