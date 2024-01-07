Removing Edu-Afya Medica coverage is counterintuitive to universal health coverage

Double tongue • The scrapping of Edu-Afya, the medical cover for secondary school students, David Yator finds quite surprising.

“This scheme was introduced to ease the burden on parents. I can’t understand why a government that claims to support universal health coverage could just have removed the comprehensive scheme that has been catering for some 3.4 million students.”

About-turn • President William Ruto’s recent virulent attack on the Judiciary is a shocking about-turn, remarks Jimmy Thumbi.

“When he was Deputy President, he was great defender of the Judiciary. His latest outburst against judges is not in tandem with his previous character and, on this one, he’s wrong. He has also failed to honour his promises. Is this really Ruto?”

Anarchy • The politicians highly critical of corruption in the Judiciary “most likely have had some first-hand experience in the courts”, says Dave Tumbula.

“While the majority of judges and magistrates do their work transparently, others thrive on bribery. But the President should lead the push for a clean-up instead of threatening to defy court orders and injunctions. We need a clean Judiciary and not anarchy.”

Pride of Africa • Once lauded as “The Pride of Africa”, Kenya Airways has been hogging the limelight for its huge losses. However, Arnold Njue is happy about something nice KQ does in Uganda.

“The end of 2023 was made memorable for me by the check-in team at Entebbe Airport on the Nairobi flight and the Pride Lounge service. They handled us very well.”

‘Camp Thirst’ • There’s a persistent severe water shortage at Dagahley and Dadaab refugee camps, in Garissa County, youth leader Hussein Ahmed Ali reports.

“Long queues of empty jerricans and rowdy crowds can be seen everywhere, as are wheelbarrows with empty containers. Who’s sleeping on the job? Is it the international refugee agency or the camp leadership?”

