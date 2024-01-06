Mr President, the Judiciary deserves respect

Respect • As the Head of State, whatever President William Ruto says in public is taken as gospel truth, notes W. Kimariech.

However, he’s unhappy with the President’s calling out of allegedly corrupt judicial officers and others without naming and shaming them.

“This amounts to doublespeak and sympathy seeking. As the custodian of the law, the Judiciary deserves respect.”

***

Communication • President Ruto’s government “is doing very well in some areas and dismally in others”, says Chris Kiriba.

He singles out communication as one area where its performance is rather wanting. “The opposition and civil society have been beating the government hands down.”

Here, he adds, the government badly needs the services of a competent communicator.

His contact is [email protected].

***

Arrests • There should be no sacred cows in the fight against corruption, says Henry Ruhiu, responding to Ethics and Anti-Corruption (EACC) boss Twalib Mbarak’s comment on the arrests of suspects.

“Those suspected of stealing money meant for projects should be arrested and arraigned.” He also wants any new evidence on those acquitted thoroughly investigated.

His contact is [email protected].

***

Rule of law • Corruption in the Judiciary is a longstanding problem, says Steve Mandela.

“It will not be ended by political rhetoric or grandstanding from either side of the political divide. There are no quick fixes. Reforming institutions takes years of sustained efforts. Politicians who manipulate courts for personal gain cause long-term damage to the rule of law.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Frugality • Just like individuals, the government should also strive to live within its means, says George Amaya.

He adds: “I don’t understand why the government must borrow to fund a budget deficit. In our own lives, we sometimes take too many loans. The solution is to pull back until things improve. Why, for instance, do top government officers need chase cars?”

His contact is [email protected].



