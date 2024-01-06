Kwanza has no mercy for poor Kenyans

Arrogance • Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen’s advice to those complaining about exorbitant Nairobi Expressway charges to find alternatives smacks of utter arrogance, says Njunge Ndugire.

“It’s in bad faith and confirms the Kenya Kwanza government is becoming more oppressive day by day and having no mercy for the suffering majority poor Kenyans!”

His contact is [email protected].

Flight delays • In the past three weeks, Bimal Shah laments, his three flights to and from Mumbai to Nairobi have been delayed by three to four hours.

“On January 2, the night flight from Nairobi was cancelled, messing up his further connections. I’m a regular traveller on KQ, but something is now seriously wrong. The CEO and his team should be sent packing.”

His contact is [email protected].

Logbook withheld • A year after he cleared his so-called “car logbook loan”, Joseph Matata, a resident of Funyula Township in Busia Country, is still quite frustrated.

Says he: “I completed repaying the loan last November, but the company (name withheld) has yet to give back my logbook. I’ve made several phone calls, to no avail. Why hold onto the logbook?

His contact is [email protected].

Caution • People boarding overloaded matatus and buses face grave danger and might not even be compensated for injuries suffered if they survive in an accident, Joseph Macharia cautions.

“Insurance firms will not compensate those found to have ridden in overloaded vehicles. You should refuse to board overloaded public service vehicles.”

His contact is [email protected].

Optimism • The brand new year 2024 is likely to be a better one than 2023, remarks university economics don XN Iraki, adding: “It’s more symmetrical with only even numbers. Zero is also an even number. It is also a leap year with an extra day in February. We hope it will have extra blessings, fewer taxes, reliable rain, and more peace in the world and in our hearts.”

His contact is [email protected].