Don’t make Nairobi Expressway a rich man’s road

Rich man’s road • The high fee increments for Nairobi Expressway are disappointing, says Njunge Ndugire. He feels city residents have been taken for a ride. “We were told Sh1 million is lost hourly during rush hour on Uhuru Highway from Nyayo National Stadium to Museum Hill roundabout, hence the need for an alternative. When was it changed from a free public road to one for the rich?” His contact is [email protected].

Stuck in a rut • Many people are frustrated by the slow pace of economic recovery, claims Raphael Obonyo, adding: “We’re not doing well. The country isn’t doing well. In a society where the middle class is struggling, the poor are getting poorer and a few rich people are raking in unimaginable profits, there is a big problem. Urgent and robust economic reforms are required.” His contact is [email protected].

Namba suspicion• The proposed Maisha Namba, which the Kenya Kwanza administration mooted to replace Huduma Namba, has made James Gakuo quite suspicious. Says he: “It seems this project is being pushed by the West and I keep on wondering why only in the African countries? Are we still under colonial rule? The NGO ID4Africa should explain its real agenda.” His contact is [email protected].

Loot recovery • Jail all the thieves, demands Joe Ngige Mungai. The country, he adds, “will never know peace and economic stability until white-colour thieves are put behind bars. The MCAs who have looted billions in claims must refund with interest what they’ve stolen.” He hopes Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah and activist Boniface Mwangi will file cases against the culprits. His contact is [email protected].

