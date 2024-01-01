Kenya Power’s exaggerated bills frustrating people

Patch-up • Can the Agriculture and Trade ministries team up and mop up the “hides and skins generated from the slaughter for the feasting during the Christmas and New Year holidays”, pleads Bernard Murithi. “They shouldn’t be left to go to waste as they are worth millions of shillings and can be used to repair punctured hustlers’ lives after the festive season.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Broken trust • This has been a really bad festive season for Methodius Juma, and to blame is a reputable supplier. He ordered roofing sheets from Royal Mabati Factory Ltd at Athi River on December 14, paying Sh253,060, but has got nothing to date. “I had been assured delivery would be within a week.” He paid by M-Pesa paybill No. 4085869, account QT73055. His contact is Tel. 0703743849/0111759696.

***

Nostalgia • The mammoth crowd at Uhuru Park, Nairobi, on Christmas Day “was more in a reflective rather than a celebratory mood”, remarks Muriithi King’au, certainly missing the good old days’ feeling. He adds: “The reflection was mainly on the prevailing difficult economic times occasioned by the high cost of living and the nostalgia of past Christmas celebrations.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Inflated bills • Kenya Power’s exaggerated bills are frustrating people working hard to earn a living, laments Brian Maitai. “Customers are being given grossly inflated estimated meter readings for low power consumption or none at all. Some rent houses and leave them unoccupied as they go to work for NGOs in remote areas. I’m a victim of such inflated bills.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Access denied • It’s almost two months since James Gakuo poured out his frustrations over a costly digital device that his daughter can no longer make use of. Says he: “The biggest conmanship involves an iPhone or iPad. I forgot my daughter’s Apple ID and the company now says I’m locked out till Jesus come. It’s unusable and yet it cost hundreds of thousands of shillings.” His contact is [email protected].