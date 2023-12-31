Release 2023 KCSE results early

Exam results • Kenyan students intending to apply for admission to some foreign universities, especially in the West, will be hugely disadvantaged if the KCSE exam results are released by the Education ministry in mid-January, university economics don XN Iraki cautions. “The deadline is usually in early January. It’s, indeed, time we synchronised the university system with the high school examinations.” His contact is [email protected].

Dark Christmas • The people of Get Village-Ranen in Awendo, Migori County, have been frustrated since a power transformer blew up more than two weeks ago, says Opiyo Oduwo. “They’ve not enjoyed Christmas as complaints to the Kenya Power office in Migori Town fell on deaf ears. Would somebody at the headquarters in Nairobi, please, come to our aid?” His contact is [email protected].

Queue jumpers • Motorists crossing Likoni Channel from the South Coast to Mombasa Island are getting a raw deal, laments Carey Yiembe. Some latecomers often bribe crooked idlers to enable them to jump the queue as the police officers just watch! He pleads: “Can the Kenya Ferry Services management move quickly to eliminate this cartel once and for all?” His contact is [email protected].

King of din • A club on Ngong Road, Nairobi, which is 300 metres away from a residential estate, is proving to be a noisy nuisance, says Daniel Kilonzo. “We’ve complained to the manager, Nema, police and city county officials in vain. The music is played from midnight to 5am yet the law prohibits it after 11pm. The only nights we sleep well are Mondays and Tuesdays.” His contact [email protected].

Visa fee • Visa fee is a small benefit Kenya gets from international travel, says Ibrahim Busolo. The tourism sector, he adds, is dominated by foreign investors. “Many tourists come as VRF (Visiting Relatives and Friends), who actually own private ranches. These visitors don’t pay park entrance fees to KWS but private outlets. The outcome is a net revenue loss.” His contact is [email protected].