Arror, Kimwarer dams scandal: Rotich can sue for wrongful prosecution

Laawsuit • After being acquitted of the multibillion-shilling Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal charges, former National Treasury CS Henry Rotich and others can now sue for wrongful prosecution, says Githuku Mungai. “Can the President’s communications team now tell us if the government lost any money, as he is on record as having said the case was politically motivated?” His contact is [email protected].

Wastage • The wanton spending of taxpayers’ hard-earned money on travel by leaders in the past three months is shocking, says Usha Shah. “It’s a pity that these leaders have no compassion for the workers. They just squander taxpayers’ money on flights and entertainment whereas many ordinary Kenyans are struggling to have a decent meal. What a shame!” Her contact is [email protected].

Reforms • Just like the 8-4-4 education system, the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) is also being glorified as the magic bullet, notes Eliab Otiato. “The Presidential Working Party on Education Reform seems to have been too eager to do away with some key areas.” Agriculture, he explains, is a broad subject that shouldn’t have been merged with Home Science. His contact is [email protected].

Quality • The toilet papers being sold in western Kenya under different brand names are of very poor quality, says Jim Webo, accusing the Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) of sleeping on the job. “Do they still carry out random surveys of any of the goods on the shelves of supermarkets and other retailers? There are many other substandard products being sold that buyers don’t get value for money.”

