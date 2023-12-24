CSs should accompany President to next media roundtable

Assistants • After watching President William Ruto’s recent session with a team of journalists, Francis Njuguna wonders to why he’s never accompanied by some Cabinet Secretaries to assist him with the task.

“By so doing, a sense of collegiality will be built. He will also be spared some energy, as the ministers will respond to the issues falling squarely under their dockets.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Clarity • President Ruto “is eloquent and articulate, remarks Nassir Daud Hussein. “Kenyans have a better understanding and assurance whenever the President explains his plans and policies.”

He wishes the President could fire his communications team and hold biweekly or even monthly media briefings on government policies and programmes.

His contact is [email protected].

***

Hard times • Building a strong economy is the way to end the raging crisis of the high cost of living afflicting Kenyans, says Raphael Obonyo.

“That is the only way the government can afford to raise the resources to invest in essential public services, including education, healthcare and security. It’s the main reason the government must reduce taxes and wasteful spending.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Road hogs • Most of the new apartment buildings on Lower Kabete Road in Nairobi, Diana D’Souza laments, have blocked pavements, forcing pedestrians to literally walk on the road, dodging speeding motor vehicles.

This, she adds, needlessly endangers the people’s lives and it should be of concern to the owners of the apartment blocks and the authorities.

Her contact is [email protected].

***

Concern • Among the public firms targeted for privatisation is New Kenya Co-operative Creameries, whose impending plight is of concern to James Gakuo.

“I’m shocked that UHT milk is already missing from the shelves. Are things really okay at the new KCC, where some employees are reportedly grumbling? Is a takeover looming or could it be sabotage?”

His contact is [email protected].