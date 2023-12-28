Graft war remains a mirage

Graft war mirage• The war on corruption has always been on the list of pledges by any incoming government during election campaigns, says F. Mukembu. “But this remains a mirage and a mere war of words. These empty words will never bear fruit in the fight against graft. In fact, the government should not tell us that it will fight corruption but just take action.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Blocked lane • The traffic jams in Nairobi’s city centre are largely of the residents’ own making, remarks Churchill Amatha. “Look at Haile Selassie Avenue, for example. An allowance was given for a service lane to ease the traffic flow. But it was blocked at the entry off Uhuru Highway, at the Harambee Plaza exit at Cooperative House. It should be reopened.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Helb debt • After he cleared his Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) debt in 2017, Nyamweya Omari claims, there was an overpayment of Sh5,299, which has never been refunded. “But almost two weeks ago, I applied for a bank loan and was told I had been listed by the Credit Reference Bureau. Can the Helb sort it out? It’s very frustrating and embarrassing.” His email address is [email protected].

***

Sobriety • As people celebrate during this festive season, Joseph Macharia has a word of advice, “especially for the ‘Subaru Boys’, clubbers and other party animals”. He’s also concerned about the greedy matatu and bus drivers and boda boda riders. “Some people may not care about you but others do. Please, don’t drive after taking alcohol or illicit drugs.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Courtesy • Long wedding motorcades are a big nuisance, says Daniel Kariuki. “They often interfere with the traffic flow. Planners should ensure they do not inconvenience other road users. They should also choose routes with low traffic. While planning for the event, consider the plight of the other road users going about their normal business.” His contact is [email protected].