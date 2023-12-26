President Ruto’s statement on ceremonial sword is frightening

Rule of law • President William Ruto’s reported reminder to Kenyans that he was not given the ceremonial sword on his swearing-in to cut vegetables with has stunned David Yator.

Particularly worrying for him is the insinuation that it could be used to cut up those going to the courts to stop his projects. “This speaks volumes about where the country could be headed.”



Integration • While Kenya is easing entry for the citizens of neighbouring countries to promote regional integration, the same can’t be said of some of its neighbours, claims Moses Kariri.

“While Tanzanians cross into and live peacefully in Kenya and compete for opportunities with the locals, the same privilege is not accorded to Kenyans in Tanzania!”



Road safety • During this festive season, the only thing on Jotham Ndung’u’s mind is the need to enforce traffic rules and regulations to enhance road safety.

Says he: “Motorists should observe traffic rules on the highways all the time. But most importantly, they shouldn’t drink and drive, which impairs judgment and increases the chances of causing a crash.”



Smart commute • Traffic gridlocks during the festive season can be prevented, says Jim Okwako.

“We must build and expand roads for motorists to have alternatives in case one is blocked for whatever reason. The second is to revive rail transport for both commuter and long-distance travel. Lastly, let’s encourage car-pooling or sharing so that we have few vehicles on the road.”

Report card • Watching and helping to resolve issues every day is Watchie’s brief that Carey Yiembe and others really appreciate.

Says he: “Thank you for being on duty throughout the year. Many issues raised here have been resolved. Also, thanks to the contributors who made the column a success. I wish Watchie and you all a merry festive season and prosperous New Year!”

