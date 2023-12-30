Motorists need road safety awareness, not handbooks

Road safety • Technocrats working at the Transport ministry must be jokers, says Ruth Gituma, not impressed with talk about handbooks. “When are they supposed to be read? While driving? Many motorists are not conversant even with simple road signs. What we need is road safety awareness and traffic police who do their work instead of just collecting crumpled 50 bob notes.” Her contact is [email protected].

***

Family • Reading the serialisation of retired broadcaster Leonard Mambo Mbotela’s book, Je Huu ni Ungwana, in the Nation, Nicholas Murithi says he was surprised by his confession that he has been unable to trace his Yao community relatives in central Malawi. “In this age of digital technology, surely? He can also make use of social media and get it within weeks.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Fares • The high demand for transport during holidays is what causes fares to increase, says Joseph Macharia. Matatus, he adds, raise or lower fares depending on availability of travellers. “During holidays, fares are at the highest but will come down gradually as passenger numbers decline. Fares are always driven by the spur of the moment.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Stadium • Most counties, Evans Macharia Mwangi notes, have put up sports stadia, with some hosting national premier league soccer matches. He wishes Murang’a County could do the same. “Gacoigo Grounds that was built by the British colonial government should be turned into a modern stadium. Governor Irungu Kang’ata, kindly do something about it.” His contact is [email protected].

***