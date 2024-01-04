Rule of law • President William Ruto’s New Year address didn’t meet the people’s expectations, says Kamichore Mutindira. He’s particularly disturbed by the insinuation that courts are being used to sabotage government projects. “Before he assumed power, we waited for the court to give a ruling that all respected. Courts must stop Executive high-handedness.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Ancestry • The annual Abananda Festival, a celebration of the Samia community in Kenya and Uganda, was held on January 1, reports Jim Okwako. The fete at Lumino, in Uganda, brought together political and cultural leaders. "Busia Governor Paul Otuoma, the chief guest, confirmed its importance. But Ugandans are upset about being blocked from selling maize in Kenya. As we await building of unity bridge, let's ease trade."

***

Rogue heads • In Muhoroni, Kisumu County, Damson Opiyo Onger claims, a head teacher is demanding Sh50 from each 2023 KCPE exam candidate to issue them a leaving certificate. "Also, secondary and primary school heads have taken rubber stamps to their homes, hampering the processing of bursary applications. Can the Education ministry urgently intervene?"

***

Media bias • Is Al Jazeera TV's editorial policy "to be unashamedly biased against the State of Israel", asks Lawi Manasse, adding: "I've noted there is never even an attempt at reporting objectively. For instance, it's Hamas that first attacked Israel, killing almost 1,000 innocent people. Hamas is still holding more than 100 people that it abducted in Israel hostage."

***

Bad roads • The posh neighbourhood of Nyali, Mombasa, deserves better roads and maintenance, says Lincoln E. Oyigo. "The county's Roads section is sleeping on the job. The two-kilometre road from Ratna Square via Generation, Karama, Kwa Matiba, Ekiamose Computers and Badria Hospital to Mlango wa Soko Kongowea is a nightmare. Where are our elected leaders?"