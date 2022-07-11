Reduce cost of living

Learned tutors • It really hurts when teachers who have sold their property or taken out loans to advance their education are not promoted upon qualifying, says Joash Orina. “Teachers Service Commission does not seem to value the teachers’ efforts to improve their performance.” Some have not been elevated since advancing their education in 2014. “Education is the key.” His contact is [email protected]

Flip-flops • What Lisa Manyara doesn’t like about politicians, and which comes out clearly in election campaigns, is their unpredictability. Says she: “I get infuriated when I hear senior leaders say one thing today and deny it tomorrow, giving a totally different picture.” She’s convinced that they take voters for granted. No wonder, many might decide not to vote.” Her contact is [email protected]

Cost of living • In the past three years, we’ve witnessed a sharp increase in the prices of basic consumer goods, says Joseph Kinyanjui. Bearing the brunt of it, Joseph laments, are consumers. Hotels and restaurants, he claims, have been increasing food prices to keep the owners in business. “The prices should be reviewed so that the burden is equally shared.” His contact is [email protected].

Cash power • Kericho resident Leonard Kirui is uncomfortable with having to pay his electricity bills in cash. He’s worried that he can’t confirm the money paid by counting along with the teller, as they like to do so under the counter. “You could give more and they claim that it’s less after counting it. They are the only major service provider still accepting cash.” His contact is [email protected]

Kiswahili Day • Kiswahili Day, a celebration of the East African lingua franca’s increasing global recognition, turned into some irony that Willy Rop could not have failed to notice. He says the Daily Nation pullout should have been in Kiswahili, not English. This was the first UN celebration of an African language, one that has grown to be among the 10 most spoken. His contact is [email protected] Have a feel-good day, won’t you!